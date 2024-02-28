Lauren Boebert's 18-year-old son Tyler Boebert arrested, faces five felony charges, police say

Tyler Boebert, the 18-year-old son of Rep. Lauren Boebert, was arrested Tuesday in Colorado related to a string of alleged property thefts and vehicle trespasses, police said.

The police department in Rifle, Colorado, posted on Facebook that Tyler Boebert was arrested at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday and he faces five felony counts. The charges include four felony counts of criminal possession of identification documents and one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony, according to police.

According to the Garfield County Jail, Boebert was being held on 22 possible charges, including misdemeanors.

Tyler Boebert was listed as a current inmate at the jail as of Wednesday morning. There was no bond information listed.

Lauren Boebert's office did not immediately return requests for comment.

The arrest is the latest in a string of legal troubles in Boebert's family. In January, her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, was arrested in connection to two separate incidents. Earlier this month, Lauren Boebert was granted a temporary restraining order from Jayson Boebert after alleging he threatened to harm her and entered the family's home without permission.

Lauren Boebert also made headlines last year when she was removed from a Denver theater during a performance of "Beetlejuice." The theater said two patrons were removed for vaping, "causing a disturbance for the area with noise, singing, using their cell phone," and Boebert later apologized.

Boebert is serving her second term as a representative from Colorado's 3rd District, although she recently announced she would be running in a different district for reelection after facing a potentially tough reelection battle.