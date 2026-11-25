Price is a big factor for many people traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, whether it's by plane or driving to their Thanksgiving destination.

AAA says 81.5 million Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, which is about a .1% decline in travelers compared to last year. AAA says it's because of high costs.

Flights are 17% more expensive this year, with the average price for an airfare ticket being $800.

However, gas prices are falling. The average price for a gallon of regular in Denver now is $3.35. A month ago, it was $4.46.

Skyler McKinley, the Regional Director of Public Affairs with AAA believes that means more people will likely take last-minute road trips instead of flying or staying home for the holiday.

"There are significant savings, and they're dramatic enough that folks will hop in the car and take a trip, if even if they previously had not planned to," said McKinley.

McKinley added, while drivers will be saving money, their budgets are still being impacted because gas prices are higher than they were a year ago and high for the month of November.

"It's still very expensive. These are still record high or near record high prices for gasoline around Thanksgiving," said McKinley.

AAA's initial Thanksgiving travel forecast predicted 72.9 million people will drive for Thanksgiving, down 200,000 travelers from last year, due to record high gas prices.

"While we initially expected a diminution in travel, I actually think that the shrinking of prices will lead to more folks making last-minute trips."

AAA also predicts fewer people on the roads as 4.1% more people will be exploring other modes of transportation like buses and trains.

"I think a lot of Coloradans, when they were making their plans for the first time, probably looked at the bus as a really robust option. Many of those folks will be on those alternative forms of transportation, and I think the great news there is the more of us that choose to avail ourselves of those much more efficient modes to get around, the fewer folks there are on the roads generally," said McKinley.

The busiest days to travel for the holiday are in the afternoon and early evening Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and Sunday and Monday after Thanksgiving. To avoid the heavy traffic, consider hitting the road early in the morning.