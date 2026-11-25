Thousands of people are planning to hit the road for Thanksgiving travel. AAA and the Colorado Department of Transportation say they are expecting the busiest highways in Colorado to be I-25 and I-70.

It is recommended to leave Wednesday morning or night if you want to avoid traffic. This is before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m. If you plan to leave Thanksgiving Day, traffic will be at its lightest. Drivers will notice that westbound I-70 traffic will be at its heaviest between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. If you are traveling on I-25, the express lanes will be operating Thanksgiving through Sunday. It will be westbound from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and eastbound from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

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AAA says the average gas price in Colorado is $3.40. This is $0.21 lower when compared to the national average of $3.61. AAA recommends filling up your tank closest to your home and not driving across town. Also, gas will cost much more if you fill up in the mountains.

CDOT and AAA are also reminding drivers to check their car before any road trips. Make sure your batteries and tires are set for the trip. These are the calls they receive the most. Also, check the conditions of the road before you travel. Drivers need to know where the slippery conditions and closures are.

Before getting on the road, make sure your vehicle is prepped. Make sure your tires have good tread, and you have a phone charger and shovel. Also have snacks, water, and a blanket. Never text and drive, never drive tired, and be patient.

If you are ever stuck anywhere, make sure your calls come from inside your vehicle and always let at least one person know where you are heading.

"It's so someone has an eye on you at all times," said Trooper Hunter Mathews, Colorado State Patrol. "Especially in the mountains where you can lose cell service. It may take a while for a trooper to get to your area to change that tire for you. Make sure a mom, dad, grandpa, brother, sister, pretty much anyone can see your location."

If you need assistance, the Colorado State Patrol, CDOT, and AAA say they will all be available to help.