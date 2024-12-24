Last-minute Christmas shoppers flood Northern Colorado stores

Last-minute Christmas shoppers made the best of Christmas Eve on Tuesday, as thousands of people flooded Colorado stores to pick up their final gifts before the holiday. Among the many stores filled with customers was the Scheels in Johnstown.

CBS

"The last few days here at Scheels have been pretty crazy," said Michael Petersen, assistant store leader. "You can definitely tell the panic on people's faces. The last-minute shoppers are definitely out. I am one of them, too. They are out in full force today."

Petersen said he believed one of the main reasons the store was so busy was due to their wide range of products they offer. The company doesn't specialize in one specific topic or product, but rather seems to sell a little of everything.

They sell everything from food to guns, clothing, sporting goods, furniture, art, shoes and even homemade baked goods.

"We are kind of like your one stop shop, especially for your Christmas list," Petersen said. "Anything, top to bottom on your Christmas list, you can find them here."

Some Northern Coloradans said they took note of the wide range of products and intentionally came to the location to look for their items.

"We are out doing some last minute shopping. And we are enjoying it and spreading the spirit. We are out to do smiles and find those last hidden gems," said Hahn Ainsworth, a local shopper.

Sporting a Christmas-decorated suit jacket, Ainsworth said he was happy to be helping others enjoy the holiday spirit.

"Yeah, lots of compliments and lots of fun. Just trying to bring the joy where you can," Ainsworth said.

Taylor, Paula and Blair Johnson brought their puppy with them to shop on the final day before Christmas.

"They have a lot of everything," Taylor said. "We will find something for sure."

"I love Scheels, it's an awesome place to be," Paula said.

"They have a little bit of everything," Blair said.

Taylor joked that the last-minute gifts they bought were intentionally saved for last.

"We are doing some last-minute Christmas shopping for some of our loved ones that were bottom of our list," Taylor said.

Scheels closed down their store at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, meaning they won't reopen until Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m., when many other local businesses will also reopen.

With her shopping for Christmas 2024 officially complete, Paula Johnson said she was looking forward to relaxing for the rest of the holiday.

"I can't wait to relax and have a nice little cocktail tonight," Paula said.