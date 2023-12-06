Las Vegas police respond to active shooter report at UNLV, say suspect is dead

Las Vegas police on Wednesday said there appear to be multiple victims in a shooting on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus. Police said the suspect was dead.

"The suspect has been located and is deceased," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wrote on social media, after earlier saying, "The suspect is contained. This is an active investigation. Please continue to avoid the area and watch for responding emergency units."

The university asked people to continue to shelter in place as police evacuated buildings one at a time. "Police Services continues to respond and clear buildings systematically," the university wrote on social media.

A federal law enforcement official told CBS News the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding and offering assistance with the investigation to the metropolitan police.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, police tweeted that they were "responding to preliminary reports of an #ActiveShooter on the campus of UNLV near BEAM Hall. There appears to be multiple victims at this time. Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon."

The university's media relations department confirmed the active shooter situation, saying that alerts have gone out to the campus.

The university also wrote on social media that police were responding to additional reports of shots fired in the Student Union.

University police were responding to the situation as well.

UNLV and all public colleges and universities statewide will be closed for the remainder of the day, the university said.

"My office is in constant communication with @LVMPD, @unlv, and all emergency response partners," Las Vegas Gov. Joe Lombardo wrote on social media.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman called the news "tragic and heartbreaking."

"Praying for everyone on campus as law enforcement responds to the situation," she wrote.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.