Larimer County evacuation lifted: Crews respond to wildfire near homes in area of Wild Wing Drive

A wildfire sparked in the area of Wild Wing Drive off County Road 12 and County Road 29 in Larimer County on Sunday afternoon. Evacuations were lifted for this area after being previously put in place.

According to Larimer County Sheriff's Office, the evacuations for this area included the west boundary at County Road 29, east boundary at Homer Road, south boundary at County Road 12 and the north boundary, which was approximately 1 mile north of County Road 12.

Residents were being told to evacuate immediately, with the option to head to Berthoud Community Center at 248 Welch Ave in Berthoud.