Larimer County Sheriff's Office investigates report of road rage shooting at Owl Canyon Road

Larimer County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a possible road rage situation that took place at Owl Canyon Road and Highway 287.

The sheriff's office reports a preliminary investigation determined that an unknown suspect reportedly fired shots at another car.

CBS

According to LCSO, the victim crashed and the vehicle caught on fire as the suspected vehicle left the scene. None of the six people in the vehicle were struck, but has been transported to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

LCSO says a responding ambulance also caught on fire, but nobody was reportedly injured.

The sheriff's office says investigators are still collecting information and processing the scene for evidence.

Road closures as of 7 p.m. on Thursday: