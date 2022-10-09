Larimer County OEM offers lesson in emergency preparedness

Larimer County Office of Emergency Management held it's annual Family Preparedness & Safety Fair. There were about 20 information booths, where residents could meet emergency personnel, get information on how to prepare for an emergency, and pick up some giveaway goodies.

Family Preparedness & Safety Fair in Larimer County. CBS

The fair was free and held at the Ranch in Loveland. Emergency vehicles were parked on the grounds, and there were fun activities for the kids, like pumpkin painting.

"We really want to promote emergency preparedness, and all the information that folks can really learn for individuals or for families in order to be prepared," said Ricardo Perez, Community Engagement & Communications Coordinator for the Larimer County OEM.

The fair was also a celebration of the county's first responder community.