Larimer County in Northern Colorado confirms first human case of West Nile virus this year

Larimer County in Northern Colorado has confirmed its first human case of West Nile virus so far this year. According to the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment, the adult lives in Loveland but may have acquired the disease during recent travel to another state.

Health officials said the individual was hospitalized locally and is recovering at home.

The first human case of West Nile virus in Colorado this year was reported earlier this month in Jefferson County.

Larimer County said that beginning in June of each year, mosquito trapping and testing happen throughout the county. No local mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus yet this season but officials said that doesn't mean that it's not present. They believe that West Nile is likely already circulating in local mosquito populations as it does every summer.

LCDHE has launched a new West Nile Virus Surveillance Dashboard to help residents better understand trap data and assess their risk of West Nile.

"We are closely monitoring mosquito populations and West Nile virus activity across Larimer County in partnership with our municipalities and local partners," said Tom Gonzales, Larimer County Public Health Director in a statement. "Most human cases occur later in the summer, but this first case is an important reminder to start protecting yourself from mosquito bites now."

Additional Information from the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment:

Although most people infected with West Nile virus do not become seriously ill, adults ages 55 and older and people with weakened immune systems or certain underlying health conditions are at greater risk for severe disease.

LCDHE recommends everyone make mosquito bite prevention part of their summer routine by:

Using an EPA-registered insect repellent.

Wearing loose-fitting long sleeves and pants when spending time outdoors.

Limiting outdoor activity around dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

LCDHE works with local municipalities, Vector Disease Control International, and Colorado State University to monitor mosquito populations and assess West Nile virus risk throughout the season.

Learn more about West Nile virus, view the surveillance dashboard, and find tips to protect yourself at www.larimer.gov/westnile.