Larimer County Health Department reports human case of West Nile Virus

Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus are 10 times more prevalent this year than last

The Larimer County Health Department and Environment continue to warn Coloradans of the unusually high abundance of mosquitos that can carry West Nile Virus and report its first human case.

According to the department, the person reportedly lives in the southern area of Fort Collins.

The department says the reported case comes one month earlier than the first reported case compared to last year, likely due to the extremely high abundance of the mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus early in the season.

Affected municipalities in Larimer County, with the exception of Berthoud, have taken action to spray in order to knock down the number of mosquitoes and help protect the public.

The department describes the disease as a viral infection spread to people through bites from infected Culex mosquitoes.

The symptoms of West Nile disease can vary widely, from no symptoms to severe illness and generally appear between three to 14 days after infection, creating a lag in the time between when the VI is high and when human cases may occur.

The department recommends all individuals take extra precautions to prevent mosquito bites, especially in the Berthoud area, due to the increased risk of virus.

"The situation presents a significant health risk for those living in or visiting the area. While many people that get West Nile virus recover quickly, some experience severe illness, with symptoms lasting months or even years," says Dr. Paul Mayer, Larimer County Medical Director.

In 2022, the state had 206 reported human cases of West Nile virus, including 20 deaths. People aged 60 years and older and those with certain medical conditions are at greater risk of serious illness, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

