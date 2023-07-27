Denver mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus

Mosquitos collected in Denver have tested positive for West Nile Virus. Denver Department of Public Health and Environment routinely tests for West Nile Virus in weekly trappings from five locations in the city. The health department says this is the first batch of mosquitos to test positive. No human cases of West Nile Virus in Denver have been confirmed by the health department.

CBS

DDPHE says, "While everyone is at risk of being infected with West Nile virus, those over 50 years old, or with weakened immune systems, are at greater risk of developing serious illness." It offers these recommendations:

Use DEET insect repellent

Dress in long sleeves when in the garden or mountains.

Stay indoors from dusk until dawn

Drain standing water outside your home

There is no treatment, cure, or human vaccination for the virus, but medical professionals can treat symptoms to help patients feel better and possibly recover more quickly.