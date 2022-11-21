Driver killed by Larimer County Sheriff's deputies after speeding away from traffic stop

Larimer County deputies shot and killed a man they say was armed and fled from a traffic stop. According to the Sheriff's Office, a Larimer County Deputy tried to stop a vehicle near I-25 and Highway 56 just after midnight on Monday. They say the driver fled north on I-25 then exited at Crossroads Boulevard.

The Sheriff's Office says a deputy eventually stopped the vehicle by using a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT Maneuver) near Crossroads Boulevard and Centerra Parkway. They say the man in the vehicle was armed with a rifle and deputies fired their weapons. The suspect was proounced dead at the scene.

The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating the officer-involved shooting.