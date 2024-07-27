Lanes closed as Denver police investigate shooting on I-25 northbound and Auraria Parkway
The Denver Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in the area of I-25 northbound and Auraria Parkway.
DPD tweeted a message on Saturday that one victim was transported to a hospital following the shooting. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown at this time.
The shooting led to lane closures as officers advised drivers to expect delays while the investigation continues.
CBS News Colorado will continue to provide updates.