Watch CBS News
Local News

Lanes closed as Denver police investigate shooting on I-25 northbound and Auraria Parkway

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in the area of I-25 northbound and Auraria Parkway.

DPD tweeted a message on Saturday that one victim was transported to a hospital following the shooting. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown at this time. 

The shooting led to lane closures as officers advised drivers to expect delays while the investigation continues. 

CBS News Colorado will continue to provide updates. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.