"Lamb-scaping" offers new way for Colorado farmers to maintain land while creating solar energy

With an increased demand for energy sources such as oil, gas and solar, one Colorado company is establishing a business model that allows farmers, land owners and the energy sector to coexist on the same land.

Weld County is known for its agricultural roots, but over the years, it has also become the fourth-largest energy producer in the United States. While farms continue to cover a majority of the county, energy companies are doubling down on their investments in the Northern Colorado county.

CBS

Pivot Energy, with headquarters in Denver, has committed to a business model that it believes is beneficial for rural Coloradans. Pivot's team invited CBS News Colorado to one of their newest solar gardens located in the Town of Lasalle to see how their approach works.

"Today we are here to release about 75 sheep on site who will be our vegetation management providers doing 'lamb-scaping,'" said Angela Burke, Director of Operations at Pivot Energy.

Pivot recently contracted with a farmer to lease his land for at least 20 years. Once used to grow produce and more, the 29 acres of land are now covered with nearly 12,000 solar panels.

CBS

Vicki Williams lives on the land with her partner, who has owned the land for many years and is nearing the phase of retirement. She said leasing the property to Pivot was just one way to assure the land could remain under her partner's ownership while also being profitable.

The duo stood at their property and watched as a truck carrying 75 sheep pulled up to the solar garden.

"It is kind of exciting," Williams said.

The flock of sheep was brought by Tom Brown, owner of Greeley-based Brown Land and Livestock. Brown and his two young sons came ready to release the sheep into the confines of the solar garden.

"I'm blessed to have (my sons) go to work with me every day," Brown said.

CBS

Wearing cowboy hats at times, and sporting large belt buckles and boots, the young boys helped their father keep the sheep in the trailer while he set up a ramp. The boys then cared for their goat, "Snowball," while the flock was released under the solar panels.

"I just find it all fascinating," Williams said, standing and watching with a smile on her face. "It was amazing how quickly they took off and bounded off into their new home. It seemed like they really just took to it."

Many of the sheep ran straight to the vegetation under the solar panels to start eating. After all, that is the whole reason they were brought to the land.

CBS

By having the flock living on the solar garden, Pivot Energy has eliminated its need to hire a company to complete mowing operations. Burke said Pivot will have 98% of its solar gardens maintained by flocks or other animals, saving the company money while also providing a natural resource to feed to local farmers.

"I am forever grateful to have opportunities like this," Burke said. "We are seeing a savings of about 10-to-15% each site to do sheep grazing rather than mowing. This is really a business imperative decision for us."

"It is obviously cheaper for us too," Brown said as he watched over the flock with his dog. "Instead of bringing feed to the farm, we bring the sheep to the feed."

An extra perk for Brown and his company comes with the land being located so close to his home in Greeley.

"Up until this year, we have been running sheep up in Wyoming. Recently, we pivoted back to here for Pivot Energy," Brown said.

Brown said Pivot went out of their way to make sure the solar panels were installed at a height that allows his flock to better maintain and graze the land.

"This is ideal. They put the panels higher on this site to be able to graze underneath them, so it is more sheep friendly," Brown said. "Also, the vegetation here is perfect for the sheep."

CBS

This specific solar garden is brand new and has not been turned on yet. Once fully prepared, the solar garden will start producing enough energy to power more than 600 homes per year. Pivot Energy tends to sell its generated power to Xcel Energy, which is then used on the grid.

At times, electric fencing is utilized on the property to ensure the vegetation impacted by recent construction can grow properly, guiding the sheep to graze other portions of the 29-acre property that are better filled.

Depending on how much moisture is received throughout the summer, the flock may need to grow to more than 300 head to ensure the vegetation remains around one foot high.

In the end, everyone involved gets to benefit from the solar garden.

The landowner gets to make money off the lease of his land. The local flock owner gets to graze his sheep on nearby land. And, Pivot Energy is able to grow the company's capabilities while reducing the cost of maintaining the land.

"It is kind of a win-win for everybody, I think," Williams said.