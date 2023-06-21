2 dead in double homicide at Lakewood Village Estates mobile home/RV community, suspect still at large

Lakewood Police Department was conducting a double homicide investigation on Wednesday after two people were found dead at a home community at the beginning of the week.

A woman and a man were both found dead inside a home at Lakewood Village Estates on Monday evening, and police are searching for a suspect after investigators determined the victims were murdered.

Investigators have named 60-year-old Debra Thomas as the first victim, but the name of the man who was killed was not released on Wednesday pending next-of-kin notification.

CRIME STOPPERS

According to Lakewood PD and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, police agents responded to a home in the 1400 block of Allison Street after being dispatched at about 6 p.m. A 911 caller had reported finding two adult bodies inside a home at the community.

The cause of death for both Thomas and the man were not confirmed in the press releases shared by law enforcement.

Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.