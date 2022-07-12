Watch CBS News
Townhomes under construction destroyed in fire in Lakewood, nearby homes evacuated

By Jack Lowenstein

CBS Colorado

Townhomes under construction in Lakewood were destroyed in a fire early Tuesday morning, West Metro Fire Protection District tweeted. No one was hurt.

According to West Metro, firefighters responded to the fire near the intersection with W 16th Ave and Routt Street, just north of W Colfax Avenue. 

At least three townhome units under construction became fully involved in a fire and were ultimately destroyed. Several homes nearby had to be evacuated, and one of them also caught fire due to heat exposure, and everyone inside was able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

July 12, 2022

