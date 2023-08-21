Lakewood police search for sexual assault suspect near Walker Branch Park

Police in Lakewood are searching for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted near Walker Branch Park. The alleged assault happened on Aug. 6 about 12:45 p.m. while the victim was running past the park at 5825 W. 16th Ave. heading southbound.

Lakewood Police

The suspect followed the victim for nearly two blocks on southbound Harlan Street and then attacked her from behind at 14th Avenue and Harlan Street. The suspect grabbed the victim from behind with both arms and fondled her. The suspect ran away northbound on Harlan Street and eastbound on 16th Avenue.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 20s to 30s, thin build, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 with black facial hair. At the time of the attack, he was wearing a black Nike long-sleeve shirt (which had a red jersey over it prior to following the female victim), white pants, black shoes, black Boston Red Sox baseball hat w/ red brim, a stud earring in the right ear.

If you have any information on this suspect, please call Detective Hartner at 303-987-7222 or nichar@lakewoodco.org and reference case number LK23-022289.