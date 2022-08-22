Lakewood police officers cleared in shooting that left gunman dead

Two Lakewood police officers have been cleared in a shooting that left a gunman dead. The suspect, Lyndon McLeod, killed five people in Denver and Lakewood on Dec. 27, 2021.

(credit: CBS)

Lakewood Police Agent Ashley Ferris was shot by the suspect during the deadly shooting spree before she was able to shoot and kill him.

(credit: CBS)

Investigators said that McLeod encountered Ferris at Alaska and Vance Streets in the Belmar shopping center. Ferris ordered him to drop his weapon as he walked toward her. He then shot her in the abdomen.

While on the ground, Ferris shot McLeod, killing him.

(credit: CBS)

On Monday, Jefferson County District Attorney Alexis King released her determination that Ferris will not face any charges and that her actions were particularly heroic.