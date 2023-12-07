Watch CBS News
Local News

Lakewood police investigates fatal crash involving pedestrian at Colfax Avenue and Teller Street

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Lakewood Police Department tweeted Thursday afternoon that it was investigating a fatal crash involving a motorist and a pedestrian. 

Lakewood PD says the crash happened at Colfax Avenue and Teller Street as an adult female was taken to an area hospital where she died due to her injuries. 

The department also says that the driver, who was in a white truck was cited for careless driving resulting in death. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 7, 2023 / 3:00 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.