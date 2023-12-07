Lakewood police investigates fatal crash involving pedestrian at Colfax Avenue and Teller Street

The Lakewood Police Department tweeted Thursday afternoon that it was investigating a fatal crash involving a motorist and a pedestrian.

We are currently working a fatal auto vs pedestrian crash at Colfax and Teller. An adult female wad taken to a local hospital where she died due to her injuries. The driver of the white truck was cited for careless driving resulting in death. pic.twitter.com/GJtDGixNPV — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) December 7, 2023

Lakewood PD says the crash happened at Colfax Avenue and Teller Street as an adult female was taken to an area hospital where she died due to her injuries.

The department also says that the driver, who was in a white truck was cited for careless driving resulting in death.