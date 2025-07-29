Lakewood ticketing drivers for parking in bike lanes, fire hydrants, restricted neighborhoods

Following a surge in parking complaints, the City of Lakewood is launching a new parking enforcement program.

If you're caught parking in front of a fire hydrant, blocking a bike lane, or inappropriately parking anywhere in the city, you will receive a ticket. City officials say this has been an issue they've been aware of for years.

City "parking ambassadors" will issue the tickets, and 25 hours a week will be dedicated to city enforcement, while 15 hours a week are dedicated to ticketing anyone parking with a permit in the Applewood Valley neighborhoods, east of Youngfield.

City officials identified places that need increased enforcement from a parking study in 2023. Each ticket will range from $35 to $220, depending on the parking violation. The $220 ticket is for parking in handicap spots.

Parking signs are seen in Lakewood, Colorado, where city officials say they're stepping up parking enforcement after residents have raised concerns for years. CBS

The City says this enforcement has to happen. They say too many bicyclists are at risk when drivers block a bike lane, and fire departments can't do their jobs properly when blocking a fire hydrant.

"Visibility is a big thing," said Mike Whiteaker, transportation engineer for the City of Lakewood. "This is why we want people to stay 30 feet back from a stop sign or 20 feet from a crosswalk. It's so other people can see those pedestrians or bikes that are going through the big point. We don't need a car blocking that view."

The program is designed to be everlasting, so there's no end date. Parking officials will take their findings to the City Council and make changes as necessary. Parking tickets will be processed through Lakewood Municipal Court.