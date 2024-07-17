Lakewood creates separated bike lane, a first for the Colorado city

There is some good news for Lakewood residents. A new separated bike lane has been installed for bicyclists. This is the first time Lakewood has ever created a dedicated bike lane.

Your First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter Brian Sherrod met up with Active Transporation Coordinator and Engineer of Lakewood Jenny Gritton to discuss the importance and installation of the separated bike lane. Gritton tells CBS Colorado this new separated bike lane will provide more safety for walkers, bicyclists and drivers in the area.

The sidewalk and roads off Garrison are separated with double stripping from Jewell to Mississippi. Gritton tells CBS Colorado the installation of the separated bike lanes did not cause any backups or big changes for drivers. Garrison was wide enough to make it possible.

A new separated bike lane has been installed for bicyclists on Garrison from Jewell to Mississippi in Lakewood. CBS

Gritton also says luckily, they do not have very many crashes off of Garrison but the extra protection is always needed. Now, they want residents, if it is possible, to choose biking everywhere instead of driving.

"If people don't feel like they are safe walking or biking in Lakewood, they are going to drive their car," Gritton said. "It's easier, it's safer, it's more comfortable and they know where they are going. We have a very visible and a really well-connected safe facility. We are really hoping to draw more people in."

The entire project costs around $350,000. The funds were approved through a special budget request. This includes Denver West Parkway and a small section of Harlan Street near Alameda.

Gritton said the next step is to add the new lanes on Garrison Street between Mississippi and Alameda. This is set to start in early August.

You can find information about the separated bike lanes and FAQs here: https://www.lakewoodtogether.org/separatedbikelanes

The City of Lakewood is also in the process of updating the Lakewood Bike Plan. Residents can learn more and see opportunities to get involved here: https://www.lakewoodtogether.org/BikePlanUpdate