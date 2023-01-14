Lakewood carjacking suspect in custody following pursuit, according to authorities

The Lakewood Police Department says a suspect is in custody following a carjacking that took place on the 5800

block of W. Colfax Avenue.

Update: One person is in custody after a carjacking in Lakewood earlier today. See the release for details. pic.twitter.com/1vNkXss9OR — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) January 14, 2023

Authorities identified the suspect as 32-year-old Cassandra Trujillo of Arvada. She was booked on a wide range of charges including:

Three counts of robbery



First-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft



Three counts of menacing with a real/simulated weapon



Assault in the third-degree



Criminal mischief

Vehicular eluding



Resisting arrest

Reckless endangerment



Reckless driving



Obstruction of justice

Felony warrant



Misdemeanor warrant



Various traffic charges

Authorities say, around 2:00 p.m. Friday, Lakewood police responded to a report of a carjacking on the 5800 block of W. Colfax Avenue. It was reported that the carjacking occurred with a weapon that wasn't a firearm as the victim's vehicle was stolen.

While Lakewood police investigate the scene, two separate incidents were reported in which the same suspect attempted to steal two other vehicles in the vicinity.

Agents located the suspect, who since then has been identified as Trujillo, as she attempted to elude officers which caused a vehicular pursuit.

Lakewood Police Department

During the pursuit, Trujillo rammed the stolen vehicle into Lakewood's patrol vehicles multiple times during her attempts to get away.

She crashed the vehicle in the area of 6th Avenue and Frontage Road and was taken into custody by Lakewood police as no one was reported injured, while the vehicle and the weapon used were seized by authorities.

Trujillo is already on state parole stemming from another case in Aurora where she was convicted of aggravated motor vehicle theft and felony menacing back in March of 2021.