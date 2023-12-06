Watch CBS News
Lake Estes in Colorado drained for maintenance on Olympus Dam

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Lake Estes near Estes Park is being drained this week. CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the lake on Tuesday which showed that some of the lake bed had been exposed. 

Lake Estes near Estes Park is being drained by the Bureau of Reclamation for maintenance on Olympus Dam.

The lake is being drained by the Bureau of Reclamation so crews can conduct maintenance work and safety inspections on Olympus Dam. Olympus Dam is located on the Big Thompson River in Estes Park.

  Lake Estes is being drained by the Bureau of Reclamation.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of next week. Refilling the lake is expected to take a couple of days. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 6, 2023 / 11:39 AM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

