Lake Estes in Colorado drained for maintenance on Olympus Dam
Lake Estes near Estes Park is being drained this week. CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the lake on Tuesday which showed that some of the lake bed had been exposed.
The lake is being drained by the Bureau of Reclamation so crews can conduct maintenance work and safety inspections on Olympus Dam. Olympus Dam is located on the Big Thompson River in Estes Park.
The work is expected to be completed by the end of next week. Refilling the lake is expected to take a couple of days.
