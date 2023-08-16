"Labor Day Crackdown" DUI enforcement period underway with increased patrols, checkpoints

The Colorado Department of Transportation's biggest DUI enforcement period of the summer began on Wednesday. It's the "Labor Day Crackdown" enforcement period which runs through Sept. 6.

More than 70 law enforcement agencies across the state will be participating in the crackdown. DUI enforcement periods include increased patrols and checkpoints, which have seen 3,025 arrests so far this year.

There were 694 arrests during the same Labor Day enforcement period last year in Colorado. The recent "Summer Strikeout" enforcement period ended on July 19 with 190 arrests. As of Aug. 1, there have been 119 fatalities involving an impaired driver so far this year.

"As we head into the final days of summer, make a plan before you head out. Boating? Sober ride. Barbeque? Sober ride. Pool party? Sober ride," said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol in a statement. "Labor Day may be the last holiday weekend of the summer season, but don't make it your last holiday forever."

To help people plan safe rides, Uber is offering $10 credits during the enforcement period. Valid while supplies last, the ride credits are available statewide and can be redeemed using the code "RIDEWISE" in the Uber app from Aug. 31 at 5:00 p.m. through Sept. 9 at 11:59 p.m. To apply the credit directly to the Uber app from a mobile device, click here.