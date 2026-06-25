Kittredge community steps up to help Colorado neighbors recover from flooding

Multiple homeowners and renters along Bear Creek in Kitteridge woke up to the sight of mud and destruction, following an overnight rainstorm that flooded parts of the town.

"It's just hard to see things that you have that just got lost, and memories that got flooded and got destroyed," said Ian Erlandson.

Erlandson was getting ready for bed Wednesday night, when he first noticed rainwater flooding up to his home, and rising over three feet above the ground.

"I came out here, and there was just a sea of water. You couldn't see the ground anywhere out here, and it's just flooding in every direction," he said.

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His backyard is now covered in mud and debris, while parts of his home, and personal items inside his garage were destroyed by the water.

"We haven't seen a storm like this in a really long time," said Erlandson. "I'm seeing the neighbor's hot tub right in the creek over there, there's a grill floating through our yard, so it's just kind of surreal."

He and dozens of other residents are now working to clear out the mess.

"I would say right now we're estimating 20 to 25 homes have been impacted and are flooded down there," said Chelsea Nibert.

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"What's sad is you have people with older family members in the homes, people's pets, people's instruments, you know. That stuff is expensive and that stuff is really near and dear to them, but then you also have renters and are having a hard time with landlords and things like that."

Nibert is with the Kittredge Civic Association, a community group that is now leading the efforts to help residents recovering from the aftermath of this flood.

With the help of residents and businesses, they have been collecting donations critical to help residents clean up.

"We've had large financial donations on top of physical donations, people running to thrift stores, people going and getting pet food. They're just creative and innovative, and willing. So that's been really incredible," said Nibert.

The Kittredge Civic Association is helping residents affected by the flooding. CBS

She says they are doing whatever it takes for as long as it takes to help their neighbors weather the storm.

"We've just seen such an outpouring of people coming to help us, rushing over with towels and bottled water, and just anything that we might need," said Erlandson. "People are doing it out of the kindness of their heart, and that's just really appreciated."

The KCA created a flood assistance form on their website to help people connect with the resources and services they need. That form can be found on their website.