Some Colorado grocery workers vote to authorize a strike, including King Soopers employees in the Denver metro area

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Some union employees at King Soopers have voted almost unanimously to authorize a strike. The grocery chain in Colorado is owned by parent company Kroger.

Thousands of union workers cast their votes in the Denver metro area on the strike over a two day period, following the failure of contract negotiations between the two sides. Late Thursday night United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 shared the results of the vote. An overwhelming 96% of those who voted approved the strike, citing unfair labor practices.

So far a date for when the strike will start has not been set.

On Friday Local 7 union employees in Colorado Springs and Pueblo will hold their vote. 

