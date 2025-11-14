Kick off holiday shopping season with Mile High Holiday Mart

For 46-years, the Junior League of Metro Denver has hold its Mile High Holiday Mart, which offers an excellent opportunity to start holiday shopping and serves as a fundraiser for the organization.

"1980 had these great, forward-thinking women, and rightly so, they created this sustainable fundraiser that's lasted us through the ages. It's a great tie into our community with local vendors, and it helps get our organization's name out there," said Emily Thibault, President of Junior League of Metro Denver.

Mile High Holiday Mart (credit Junior League of Denver)

This year, Mile High Holiday Mart will feature 125 merchants. 103 of them are local Colorado vendors, and 105 are women-owned. Shoppers will find something for everyone including, kids toys, apparel, food, beverages, pet paraphernalia, and books. All the proceeds from the market go to further the mission of Junior League of Metro Denver.

"We're focused on disrupting the cycle of systemic poverty for women and families in Denver so it's going to go into our community programs where we do some literacy programs year-wide. We have a granting community, and then we have LUVS which is our day of service," Thibault explained.

LINK: For Tickets & Information Mile High Holiday Mart

The Junior League of Denver is holding its 46th Annual Mile High Holiday Mart on Friday, November 14, Saturday, November 15, Sunday, November 16, 2025 at the Gates Field House on the University of Denver campus.