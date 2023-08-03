"Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner poses for photo with RTD Transit Police Department officers in Denver

Kevin Costner talks Season 2 of "Yellowstone" Kevin Costner talks Season 2 of "Yellowstone" and why he avoids using stuntmen when he can 04:36

The star of of the hit series "Yellowstone" posed for a photo with members of RTD's police force recently during a visit to the Mile High City. Kevin Costner was inside Union Station in downtown Denver at the time and looked a lot like the John Dutton character he plays in his first-ever starring role in a television series.

Commander Broderick Fowler

The Regional Transportation District shared the photo with CBS Colorado this week. It was taken on Commander Broderick Fowler's phone and shows Costner with Fowler as well as other RTD Transit Police Department officers.

Costner also visited Aspen in his visit to Colorado this summer.

RELATED: Colorado hat maker explains his vital role in Paramount's hit show "Yellowstone"

The TV show, which is in its fifth and final series, dramatizes the struggles of ranchers in the modern West. It features Costner as the patriarch of the powerful Dutton family. Costner is a 68-year-old actor, director and producer and winner of Oscars, Emmy Awards and Golden Globes.

RELATED: Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner divorcing after nearly 19 years of marriage

Paramount officials recently announced that "Yellowstone" will have its broadcast premiere this fall on CBS and will start from the beginning of season one. Up to this point it has only been available for viewing on the Paramount Network.