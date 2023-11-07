Kenny Chesney will return to Empower Field at Mile High in 2024

Country superstar Kenny Chesney is headed back to Empower Field at Mile High next summer.

The stadium will host the eight-time Entertainer of the Year winner for his Sun Goes Down 2024 tour on Saturday, July 27th, 2024.

Chesney will play the stadium with Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker.

Presale for the show starts on November 14th at 10:00 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public on November 17th at 10:00 a.m.

Chesney will play 18 stadiums on his tour.

The 2024 tour date will mark the sixth time Chesney has played Empower Field at Mile High, the most of any performer in the history of the stadium.