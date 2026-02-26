Hundreds turn out for Ken-Caryl community meeting in Colorado to learn land swap discussion put on hold

On Tuesday night, more than 300 people packed into a community meeting to discuss the Ken‑Caryl Metro District's idea to trade 900 acres of South Hogback open space for 12 acres of land and a community building in Colorado's Jefferson County.

Almost immediately, the KCMD Board announced it would be acting.

CBS

"Let's start with why you're here. I read the room. Nobody wants the swap discussion to move forward, so let's not move it forward," Board President Joe Levy announced.

Before any of the community could speak during public comment, the board passed a motion to end all discussions with Jefferson County regarding swapping the land.

"I know that this process has created some level of distrust," a district representative said. "Some of that might be deserved because it wasn't communicated clearly. I'll own that," Levy added.

Thousands of community members had already signed a petition to stop the land swap.

CBS

CBS Colorado shared the concerns of those residents who raised concerns about how quickly the discussion around a potential land swap was moving, pointing to a December 2025 agenda item and January meeting held by Jefferson County open space, where committee members acknowledged the deal was too good to be true.

"It's like getting something for nothing," one member is heard saying at that meeting.

Metro district leaders on Tuesday night insisted the plan had been only an idea — one that will not move forward.