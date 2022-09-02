Watch CBS News
Local News

Kelly Weidenbach appointed Adams County Public Health Exec. Director

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Adams County names its first ever public health executive director
Adams County names its first ever public health executive director 00:41

Adams County now has its first-ever public health executive director. The Adams County Board of Health appointed Dr. Kelly Weidenbach for the job.

She's been serving as the transition director since February of this year. The new health director will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the county's newly formed health department.

dr-kelly-weidenbach.jpg
CBS

"It's a big project but we have the resources and staff in place to ensure that things are moving smoothly. The timeline was a bit faster than we anticipated initially, but we are right on track for opening in January," said Weidenbach. 

The department must be ready to go by the start of 2023 because Tri-County Health dissolves at the end of the year.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 7:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.