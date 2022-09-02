Kelly Weidenbach appointed Adams County Public Health Exec. Director

Adams County now has its first-ever public health executive director. The Adams County Board of Health appointed Dr. Kelly Weidenbach for the job.

She's been serving as the transition director since February of this year. The new health director will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the county's newly formed health department.

CBS

"It's a big project but we have the resources and staff in place to ensure that things are moving smoothly. The timeline was a bit faster than we anticipated initially, but we are right on track for opening in January," said Weidenbach.

The department must be ready to go by the start of 2023 because Tri-County Health dissolves at the end of the year.