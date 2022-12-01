Asteroid mining company selects Denver for headquarters expansion

The Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced Wednesday that an asteroid mining company picked Denver for its headquarters expansion.

Karman+ is known for its aerospace studies of mineral resources and carbon-neutral stability between the Earth's atmosphere and outer space. The company, from the Netherlands, pledges to provide abundant, sustainable energy while supporting resources for the space economy.

"As Colorado's technology and aerospace industries continue to boom, we are thrilled to welcome innovative companies like Karman+ to Denver, one mile closer to space. This exciting move will bring 150 new good-paying jobs to Colorado as we continue to work to change the future of space exploration and sustainable energy," said Gov. Jared Polis. "I believe Colorado is the best place to live, work and do business and this is clear as more companies choose to move or grow here."

In addition to selecting Denver to set up its headquarters, the company is also offering employment. The company guarantees quality work life and critical collaboration with higher education institutions. Denver competed with the United Kingdom and Luxembourg for the company's new location for its headquarters.

The company plans to create 150 new jobs with salary wages ranging up to $110,620, including positions such as data engineer, market analyst and other marketing positions.

For more information about Karma+ coming to Denver or about job opportunities, visit: https://bit.ly/3OMWWW4