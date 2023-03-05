No injuries in Kansas train derailment, Union Pacific says

A train with 18 cars filled with grain derailed just outside of Wellington, Kansas, on Saturday just after 5 p.m., Union Pacific confirmed in a statement to CBS News.

No one was injured in the derailment and no hazardous materials were involved, according to the railroad company.

"Crews have cleared the derailed cars, and track repairs are currently underway," Union Pacific said.

The derailment came the same day 20 cars of a 212-car Norfolk Southern train derailed near a highway in the Springfield, Ohio, area.

There were no reported injuries and no hazardous materials aboard the train, Northern Southern said. However, residents within 1,000 feet of the derailment were asked to shelter-in-place out of an "abundance of caution," the Clark County Emergency Management Agency reported.

The derailment left more than 1,500 residents without power, Clark County reported.

On Feb. 3, a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. Of the 38 cars that derailed, about 10 contained hazardous materials. Hundreds of residents were evacuated, and crews later conducted a controlled release of toxic chemicals, including vinyl chloride, because of the risk that the derailment could cause an explosion.

State and federal officials have faced significant criticism over their response to the East Palestine incident, with local residents concerned that the contamination to the area could pose significant long-term health risks.