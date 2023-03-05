Norfolk Southern train derails in Springfield, Ohio; no hazardous materials aboard, railway company says

Nearby residents have been asked to shelter in place after a Norfolk Southern train derailed near a highway in the Springfield, Ohio, area on Saturday.

Residents within 1,000 feet of the derailment were asked to shelter-in-place out of an "abundance of caution," the Clark County Emergency Management Agency reported. The derailment occurred near State Route 41.

Norfolk Southern confirmed in a statement to CBS News that 20 cars of a 212-car train derailed. The railway company said there were no hazardous materials aboard the train, and there were no reported injuries.

A Norfolk Southern train which derailed in Springfield, Ohio. March 4, 2023. Jon Shawhan/Twitter

On Feb. 3, a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed near East Palestine, Ohio. Hundreds of residents were evacuated, and crews later conducted a controlled release of toxic chemicals, including vinyl chloride, because of the risk that the derailment could cause an explosion.

