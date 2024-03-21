3rd suspect in Kansas City parade shooting charged with murder, prosecutors announce

2 men charged with murder in Kansas City shooting 2 men charged with murder in Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting 02:18

A third man has been charged with murder in the deadly shooting at last month's Kansas City Chiefs parade, prosecutors announced Thursday. One woman was killed in the shooting at the end of the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade and over two dozen others were wounded.

Terry Young, 20, was charged with murder in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, the Jackson County prosecutor's office said in a statement. Young was in custody, and prosecutors requested that he be held on a $1 million cash bond.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a 43-year-old mother of two and a local radio DJ, was killed in the shooting. Prosecutors had said she was killed by a gun belonging to one of the two other men who were previously charged with murder in the second degree in the shooting.

Two juveniles had been charged separately in the case, and authorities revealed Thursday that a third juvenile, identified only as a 15-year-old boy, was charged Wednesday in family court with two felonies, unlawful use of a weapon for allegedly shooting at a person and armed criminal action. The teenager was in custody and a hearing will be held on whether he should be tried as an adult, the Office of the Juvenile Officer said in a statement.

Prosecutors said the investigation into the shooting was ongoing and additional charges were expected.

According to prosecutors, the shooting was sparked by an argument during the celebration outside the city's Union Station on Feb. 14. The argument started after Young and two other people approached another group of people, prosecutors said.

One of the people in the other group pulled out a gun, and Young pulled out a gun and moved toward them, according to prosecutors. Surveillance video captured Young appearing to shoot several times, prosecutors said.

"Everyone we've identified who discharged a firearm in response to the verbal altercation … has been taken into custody," Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in Thursday's statement.