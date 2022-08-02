Kaman Morgan sentenced for killing ex-girlfriend in Windsor while she was picking up their son

A Windsor man who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Kaman Morgan, 38, was convicted by a Weld County jury after a week-long trial.

Kaman Morgan Weld County

Morgan shot Brie Ann Biondolillo multiple times in February 2020 while she was inside her vehicle and picking up their 3-year-old son at Morgan's house. The child was in the car at the time of the shooting but wasn't hurt.

A news release from Weld County stated that five bullets went through Biondolillo's windshield and then she was also shot in the head after she fell out of the car.

The child spoke at Morgan's sentencing hearing and said "I'm thankful to know that he can't hurt my mom or any other woman ever again."