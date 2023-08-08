Fort Collins Police bid farewell to K9 Inox as he retires after 7.5 years

Fort Collins Police announced the retirement of longtime K9 officer "Inox" after nearly eight years of service to the Northern Colorado city. Inox has been featured in several reports on CBS News Colorado and is being called a hero by many in the Fort Collins community as he retires.

Inox joined the agency in March of 2016 under the guidance and handling of his partner, Sgt. Ryan Barash.

In his tenure at FCPS, Inox reportedly helped seize hundreds of pounds of illegal narcotics. FCPS said Inox is responsible for more than 600 arrests or charges with more than 1,000 deployments. He was also credited with helping apprehend at least 10 violent suspects.

One of those apprehensions was featured on CBS News Colorado in 2021, after Inox survived a stabbing while trying to protect the public.

Inox was deployed to help detain a suspect who was threatening to stab members of the public in the popular downtown bar district of Old Town Fort Collins. Sgt. Barash deployed Inox in an effort to prevent an attack on innocent bystanders.

Body camera footage and recounts of the event showed Inox chased the suspect and bit him. The suspect then proceeded to stab at Inox several times with knives.

Luckily, Barash had placed a bullet and stab resistant vest on Inox which had been donated by a Fort Collins couple.

Inox survived the attack and assisted in the arrest of the suspect.

Barash credited Inox for saving his life two times, and the lives of other officers and members of the public many others.



Inox and Barash completed their final shift together on Monday, August 7.

According to the agency's Instagram page, K9's that retire are then allowed to stay with their handlers in retirement.