Juvenile killed at Denver house party

Police are investigating after a juvenile was killed at a house party in Denver early Saturday morning.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers were called to the location of the party on the 1100 block of N. Syracuse Street around 12:30 a.m. due to the report of a shooting. They said a male juvenile suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators said the house party went out into a parking lot, where the shooting happened. The deceased juvenile was the only victim, said the DPD.

Authorities have not yet made an arrest, and the shooting remains under investigation.