Juvenile arrested in deadly shooting of another juvenile at Rotella Park north of Denver
Adams County Sheriff's deputies arrested a juvenile on Wednesday who has been accused of shooting and killing another juvenile at Rotella Park over the weekend. Deputies rushed to the park at 1824 Coronado Parkway about 11:18 p.m. Saturday.
When they arrived, they found a juvenile male who had a gunshot wound to the neck. Despite live-saving measures, he died a short time later. Another juvenile was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was treated and released.
Detectives said the incident began as a physical disturbance. After days of investigation, deputies arrested the juvenile for first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.