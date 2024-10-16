Watch CBS News
Local News

Juvenile arrested in deadly shooting of another juvenile at Rotella Park north of Denver

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Arrest made in Adams County shooting at Rotella Park in northern part of Denver metro area
Arrest made in Adams County shooting at Rotella Park in northern part of Denver metro area 00:28

Adams County Sheriff's deputies arrested a juvenile on Wednesday who has been accused of shooting and killing another juvenile at Rotella Park over the weekend. Deputies rushed to the park at 1824 Coronado Parkway about 11:18 p.m. Saturday. 

rotella-park.png
CBS

When they arrived, they found a juvenile male who had a gunshot wound to the neck. Despite live-saving measures, he died a short time later. Another juvenile was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was treated and released. 

Detectives said the incident began as a physical disturbance. After days of investigation, deputies arrested the juvenile for first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.