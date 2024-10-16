Juvenile arrested in deadly shooting of another juvenile at Rotella Park north of Denver

Arrest made in Adams County shooting at Rotella Park in northern part of Denver metro area

Adams County Sheriff's deputies arrested a juvenile on Wednesday who has been accused of shooting and killing another juvenile at Rotella Park over the weekend. Deputies rushed to the park at 1824 Coronado Parkway about 11:18 p.m. Saturday.

CBS

When they arrived, they found a juvenile male who had a gunshot wound to the neck. Despite live-saving measures, he died a short time later. Another juvenile was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was treated and released.

Detectives said the incident began as a physical disturbance. After days of investigation, deputies arrested the juvenile for first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.