Boy killed, man shot and injured in Rotella Park north of Denver

A boy was shot and killed at a Denver area park Saturday night and a man was shot in the leg. Now Adams County sheriff's deputies are working to learn more about who shot them and the circumstances that led to the shooting.

The sheriff's office said the first 911 call came in at 11:18 p.m. Deputies responded to Rotella Park at 1824 Coronado Parkway and found a boy dead and a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The sheriff's office did not immediately identify the names or ages of the two people who were shot, nor did it provide any information about a suspect or suspects.

Rotella Park sits northwest of East 78th Avenue and York Street in unincorporated Adams County, just north of Denver's city limits. The park has a small lake walking trails, pavilions, a basketball court and a volleyball court.