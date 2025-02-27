Juvenile arrested in Colorado in connection to shooting, assault at RTD's Dayton Station

Juvenile arrested in connection to shooting, assault at RTD's Dayton Station

Juvenile arrested in connection to shooting, assault at RTD's Dayton Station

Juvenile arrested in connection to shooting, assault at RTD's Dayton Station

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a shooting and assault earlier this month at RTD's Dayton Station in the Denver metro area. Investigators said that a 17-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was injured.

CBS

The Greenwood Village Police Department arrested a juvenile male on Wednesday who investigators said had been under surveillance since earlier this month.

Detectives said they continue to search for other suspects involved.