Juvenile arrested in Colorado in connection to shooting, assault at RTD's Dayton Station
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a shooting and assault earlier this month at RTD's Dayton Station in the Denver metro area. Investigators said that a 17-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was injured.
The Greenwood Village Police Department arrested a juvenile male on Wednesday who investigators said had been under surveillance since earlier this month.
Detectives said they continue to search for other suspects involved.