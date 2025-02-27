Watch CBS News
Juvenile arrested in Colorado in connection to shooting, assault at RTD's Dayton Station

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a shooting and assault earlier this month at RTD's Dayton Station in the Denver metro area. Investigators said that a 17-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was injured.  

The Greenwood Village Police Department arrested a juvenile male on Wednesday who investigators said had been under surveillance since earlier this month. 

Detectives said they continue to search for other suspects involved. 

