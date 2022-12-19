Justin Herley found dead after being accused of shooting woman in Jefferson County

A man accused of shooting a woman was found dead after the initial response by investigators in Jefferson County.

On Dec. 17, suspect Justin Herley, 50, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after deputies responded to the report of a shooting that injured a woman.

CBS

According to the Jefferson County press release, Herley was named but not immediately found when Jeffco deputies responded to 3600 block of South Sheridan Boulevard and found the woman determined to be the gunshot victim.

At the time of the initial response to the scene, a shelter-in-place was issued for the Bear Valley Club Apartment complex. Herley was not found there.

Eventually, investigators responded to the 10400 block of W 44th Ave in Wheat Ridge, where Herley was found dead due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Dec. 17. He was pronounced dead at 6 p.m. that evening.

The victim reportedly knew the suspect, so the shooting was determined to be domestic violence-related.

The woman was considered to have possible life-threatening injuries on the day of the shooting, but on Monday, it was confirmed her injuries were non-life-threatening.

