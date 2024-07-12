Jury selection to continue for Denver cardiologist charged with drug-facilitated date rapes

Jury selection in the case of Denver cardiologist Stephen Matthews concluded Friday afternoon without a jury seated, but the judge overseeing the case anticipates having one in place by mid-morning Monday.

Matthews faces 38 felony counts, with prosecutors alleging that between 2019 and 2023, he connected with women through dating apps such as Hinge and Tinder. He is accused of drugging 11 women he met online and sexually assaulting nine of them.

The 36-year-old medical professional has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Judge Eric Johnson, prosecutors, and defense attorneys are working to select a jury from an initial pool of 160 potential jurors, aiming for twelve jurors and four alternates.

Following completion of questionnaires on Friday, several potential jurors were dismissed due to their affiliations with Colorado law enforcement agencies.

During Friday's proceedings, prosecutors and defense attorneys introduced themselves to the jury pool. Two of Matthews' attorneys expressed their pride in representing him. Matthews, dressed in a blue button-down shirt and tie, waved at the jurors.

After the potential jurors were dismissed for the weekend, Matthews returned to the Denver jail, where he is being held on $5 million bond.