Watch CBS News
Local News

Jury seated for Boulder grocery store shooting trial where 10 Coloradans were killed

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Jury seated for man accused of deadly shooting at King Soopers
Jury seated for man accused of deadly shooting at King Soopers 00:21

A jury has been seated in the Boulder grocery store shooting trial after more than a week of jury selection. A gunman shot and killed 10 people at the Table Mesa King Soopers store on March 22, 2021.

Gunman Opens Fires At Grocery Store In Boulder, Colorado
BOULDER, CO - MARCH 25: Police tape lines the site of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on March 25, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. The shooting left 10 people dead, including one police officer. Chet Strange / Getty Images

Those who were killed include Denny Stong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23, Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, Teri Leiker, 51, Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, 61-year-old Kevin Mahoney; 62-year-old Lynn Murray; and 65-year-old Jody Waters.

Remembering-the-Victims-10-Photos-FCM.jpg
CBS

Opening statements are scheduled for Thursday in the trial where Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 25, is facing several charges including murder, attempted murder, assault, and possessing illegal magazines of ammunition.  

He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the shooting. It's been more than three years with several hearings and evaluations dedicated to determining whether the suspect is competent to stand trial. The suspect has been hospitalized at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo since December 2021. 

ahmad-alissa-king-soopers-shooting-boulder-suspect-court-1.jpg
BOULDER, CO - MAY 25: Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa appears in a Boulder County District courtroom at the Boulder County Justice Center on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.  CBS

The judge has previously dismissed requests to move the trial out of Boulder County. The trial is expected to last through September. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.