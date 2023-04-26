Jury begins deliberations in Jeremy Webster murder trial

The jury began deliberating on Wednesday in the deadly road rage trial that has defendant Jeremy Webster facing murder charges.

Webster, 27, is accused in a deadly road rage incident that ended with him allegedly shooting down a family outside of a dentist's office, killing a 13-year-old boy. Webster was 23 years old when he was arrested.

The shooting happened in 2018.

Suspect Jeremy Webster arrested on June 14, 2018.

Webster has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder in the case.

In addition to allegedly killing 13-year-old Vaughn Bigelow, Webster is accused of injuring the teen's mother Meghan Bigelow and younger brother at the time.

He allegedly confessed to police that he was struggling with mental health issues after he was arrested.

That will be the focus for the jury.

"Mr. Webster is using insanity as an excuse for the cold-blooded murder of a 13-year-old child for his attempt to kill everyone else on scene. He knew exactly what he was doing and he should be held accountable and be found guilty on all counts which he is charged," said the prosecution during closing arguments in court.

"The way that his mental health manifests is through anger. That's what the people see on the outside. That's what's visible to the world. But that is not a representation of what is going on in his mind during those periods," said the defense in court.

The defense made the argument that Webster should be found not guilty by reason of insanity so he can be committed and receive treatment.

If convicted, Webster faces life in prison.

It's the second trial for the accused killer after a judge declared a mistrial two years ago. Webster was on trial for the murder in 2021 but the judge declared a mistrial during jury selection.

The judge said a "necessary and indispensable witness" would not be able to travel to Colorado from out of state to testify in person at the time because of a medical issue.