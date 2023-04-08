Thieves steal custom wheelchair racing bike from Colorado athlete

A woman who uses a wheelchair bicycle in order to not only exercise but improve her mental strength as well says thieves targeted her, stealing an expensive and customized racing bike from her. Julia Beckley lives with osteonecrosis.

She has lived a life peppered with injuries and illnesses related to her diagnosis, but she has found a healthy way to stay active through chair racing.

"Activity is crucial. it helps your cells be regulated properly," Beckley said.

However, Beckley said her ability to remain active in the upcoming summer months has now been taken from her after thieves stole her bike from here garage, a bike which costs thousands of dollars.

"I saw the garage door was open and I knew exactly what that meant," Beckley said.

Beckley has been combating broken bones and more since she was 8 years old. The wheelchair racing bike was customized to give her a comfortable workout, which also gives her mental stimulation as well.

CBS

"It is still a specialty piece of equipment that was custom built," Beckley said.

Beckley said such bicycles are hard to come by with very few loaners on the market.

"One less chair in Colorado and there is already not a lot," Beckley said. "It helped me to build up endurance to work full-time."

Beckley does not have a description of those who stole her bike. She said it is largely not useful to the average person as it has been modified specifically to work for her needs.

She also hoped to be able to pass along the bike to be further customized for someone else in the need when the day came that she bought a new one.

That day is now expected to arrive even sooner. Peers have started an online fundraiser to help purchase a new customized bike. However, it is expected to cost between four and $12,000 and could take eight months to complete.

Beckley hopes whoever took her chair bike would have the heart to return it so she and others, can take advantage of the benefits it offers.

"It gave me so much mentally to be able to become who I am. I think that is the beauty," Beckley said.