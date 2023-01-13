Judge refuses defense attorneys' request to delay delay preliminary hearing in Club Q shooting

The judge presiding over the deadly Club Q shooting case has refused to delay the preliminary hearing after a request by the suspect's defense attorneys. At a motion hearing on Friday, the judge said the defense should have enough time to prepare for the preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 22.

Anderson Aldrich is accused of murdering five people and wounding 17 others at Club Q in Colorado Springs in November. Aldrich faces more than 300 charges in connection to the shooting.

Aldrich remains in custody while awaiting trial. He appeared in court with two defense attorneys, wearing an orange jumpsuit and a face mask.