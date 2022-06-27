Joseph Van Eck sentenced to 162 years for sexual assaults

Joseph Van Eck has been sentenced to 162 years to life in prison for multiple sexual assaults in the Denver metro area. The First Judicial District Attorney's Office in Jefferson County said Eck committed the crimes on four women between April and September 2020.

Joseph Van Eck Jefferson County

The victims were all unhoused women. Investigators said that Van Eck offered them a ride and then drove them to a remote area in Jefferson County where he would threaten and assault them.

He was found guilty by a jury in March.