Pedestrian killed in Aurora crash, driver faces DUI, vehicular homicide charges, police say

A crash that killed a pedestrian shut down an intersection in Aurora for 10 hours on Sunday. It then led to the arrest of DUI suspect Jose Perez, 24, Aurora Police Department confirmed in a press release.

According to APD, the deadly crash happened around 6 a.m. in the area of S Parker Road and S Peoria Street. In an update, crash investigators determined the suspect vehicle was speeding southbound on Parker Road when the driver lost control and hit another vehicle, also crashing into the victim.

Aurora police officers responded to a deadly, auto-pedestrian crash involving a suspect's white infinity SUV on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. The suspect vehicle could be seen surrounded by crime scene tape with considerable damage. CBS

The suspect vehicle was identified by police as a white Infinity SUV. No one in the vehicles involved were hurt, but the pedestrian victim died at the scene of the crash.

The scene was cleared as of 4 p.m.

Perez now faces charges for vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and reckless driving.