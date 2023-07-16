Jones, Trejo hit 11th-inning home runs, lifting NL-worst Colorado Rockies over New York Yankees 8-7

Nolan Jones led off the 11th inning with a tying, two-run homer off Nick Ramirez, Alan Trejo hit a game-ending drive off Ron Marinaccio and the Colorado Rockies beat the Yankees 8-7 Sunday to take two of three from New York.

Colorado, a National League-worst 36-58, overcame a 3-1 deficit when C.J. Cron hit an eighth-inning grand slam off Clay Holmes, the first home run allowed by the right-hander this season.

New York tied the score in the ninth against Daniel Bard on Gleyber Torres' run-scoring infield single and Harrison Bader's sacrifice fly.

Playing into the 11th for the first time this year, the Yankees opened a 7-5 lead against Gavin Hollowell (1-0) on run-scoring singles by Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Cabrera, who was recalled from the minors when Josh Donaldson was put on the injured list Sunday because of a strained right calf.

Jones hit a 450-foot home run on a fastball and drove in Cron, the automatic runner. Trejo hit his first homer this season on a hanging slider from Marinaccio (4-5), dropping New York to 5-7 in extra innings.

Colorado Rockies' Alan Trejo reacts as he heads up the first-base line after hitting a solo walk-off home run against New York Yankees relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio in the 11th inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Denver. David Zalubowski / AP

Hollowell got his first major league win.

New York fell to 15-19 since reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge sprained his right big toe on June 3.

Colorado's three starting pitchers in the series were Austin Gomber (6.19 ERA), Connor Seabold (7.18) and Chase Anderson (6.26), who pitched five scoreless innings Sunday.

Gerrit Cole, who started for the American League in Tuesday's All-Star Game, struck out 11 in his 59th double-digit strikeout game. He allowed two hits in six innings, giving up his only run on Michael Toglia's second-inning homer.

Cole's 24th double-digit strikeout game with the Yankees surpassed Ron Guidry for the team record.

Colorado loaded the bases in the eighth against Tommy Kahnle, and Cron followed with his sixth career slam.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: Donaldson is on the IL for the second time this season. He was sidelined from April 5 to June 2 due to a right hamstring strain.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Luis Severino (1-4, 7.38 ERA) starts Monday night's series opener at the Los Angeles Angels and RHP Griffin Canning (6-4, 4.62).

Rockies: Open a two-game series Tuesday against Houston, which starts RHP Hunter Browne (6-2, 4.12).

By DENNIS GEORGATOS Associated Press